Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $42.67

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 240,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

