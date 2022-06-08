Brokerages Set Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Doma by 6,364.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Doma has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

