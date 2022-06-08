Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Price Target at C$199.64

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$199.64.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

FNV opened at C$183.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$192.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.53. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$158.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 21.73.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Insiders have sold a total of 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 in the last quarter.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

