Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $7.95

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.95.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,195. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.