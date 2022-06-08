Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $7.95

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.95.
GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
