Brokerages Set LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGC. William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 466,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

