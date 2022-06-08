Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Target Price at C$46.81

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.81.

PLC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PLC stock traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,785. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$31.05 and a 12-month high of C$42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

