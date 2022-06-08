Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target at $108.20

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Popular by 79.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. Popular has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

