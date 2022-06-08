Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT at $7.75

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Radius Health by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 22,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,494. The firm has a market cap of $348.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.