Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $61.93

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.93.

Several analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Smartsheet by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 374.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $12,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $40.58 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.