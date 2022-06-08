Brokerages Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Price Target at $24.14

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,140 shares of company stock worth $2,468,170 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 145,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 357,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.