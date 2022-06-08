Brokerages Set The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) PT at $15.88

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

