Brokerages Set The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) PT at $15.88

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
