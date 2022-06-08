Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $7.13

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 29,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $94,099.32. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,422,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,479.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 25,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,523.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 285,620 shares of company stock valued at $879,735. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE USX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $171.82 million, a P/E ratio of -336.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
