Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $7.13

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 29,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $94,099.32. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,422,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,479.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 25,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,523.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 285,620 shares of company stock valued at $879,735. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $171.82 million, a P/E ratio of -336.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

