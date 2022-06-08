Brokerages Set Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Target Price at $6.95

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 3,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,342. XOS has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

