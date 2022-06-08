Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Raised by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,645 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 3.5% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 6.47% of Brown & Brown worth $1,284,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,795. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

