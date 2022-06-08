BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.27. BTCS shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 40,808 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BTCS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

