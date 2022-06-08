BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.27. BTCS shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 40,808 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BTCS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.
BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)
BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTCS (BTCS)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.