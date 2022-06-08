Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

