Cajutel (CAJ) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cajutel (CAJ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Cajutel has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cajutel coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004055 BTC on exchanges. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $3,513.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00159975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00404714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Cajutel Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io . Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here

