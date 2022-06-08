Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CHY opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 740,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $534,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

