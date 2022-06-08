Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

