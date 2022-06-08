Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

