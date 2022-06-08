Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

