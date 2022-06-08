Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.90 and traded as high as C$4.92. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 13,762 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFW. Raymond James dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.90.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

