Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

