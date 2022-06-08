Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.92. Canaan shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 24,646 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canaan by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canaan by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Canaan by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 675,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Canaan by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 652,685 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

