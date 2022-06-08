Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.92. Canaan shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 24,646 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $757.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
