Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.20% of Canadian Solar worth $78,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,867,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.