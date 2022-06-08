Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.67

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.67 and last traded at C$29.81, with a volume of 61418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.21.

CWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

