Cango (NYSE:CANG) versus Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Financial Contrast

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cango alerts:

22.5% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cango and Amesite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $615.40 million 0.74 -$1.34 million ($0.01) -327.67 Amesite $60,000.00 248.22 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango -0.10% -0.05% -0.03% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cango and Amesite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Amesite beats Cango on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Amesite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.