Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 86453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$13.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

