Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Sanara MedTech Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

