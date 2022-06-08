Capital World Investors Has $1.20 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $84,720,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,814,000 after buying an additional 642,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 516,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 539,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

