Capital World Investors Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Vistra were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE VST opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.