Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,641 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.36% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

