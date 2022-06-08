Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces None Dividend of $0.20

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.