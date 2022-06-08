Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.
About Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.