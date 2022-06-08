Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

