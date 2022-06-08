Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CASY stock opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $216.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
