Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $142.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

