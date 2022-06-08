Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to report $2.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $13.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.66. 162,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,121. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.22. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.