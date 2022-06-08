Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.51

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.51 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.73). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.62), with a volume of 5,861 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.79) to GBX 156 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £118.11 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

