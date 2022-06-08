Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.83

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 60650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 5.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
