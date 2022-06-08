Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.83

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 60650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 5.22.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

