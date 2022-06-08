Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.