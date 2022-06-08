Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.61

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.61 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 85.14 ($1.07). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 83.18 ($1.04), with a volume of 18,780,046 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.67. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($102,653.73). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,393.76). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,322 shares of company stock worth $598,520 over the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

