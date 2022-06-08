Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.10. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 335 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on IPSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $533.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 16.62.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,320,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

