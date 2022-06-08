Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Down 0.6%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 405,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.

