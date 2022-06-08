Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 628 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KLA were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $367.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.76 and its 200-day moving average is $370.70. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.