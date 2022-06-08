Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) by 296.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,127 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,247,000.
FICS stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (FICS)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.