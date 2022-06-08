Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) by 296.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,127 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,247,000.

FICS stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

