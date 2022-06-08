Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,227 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 743,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

