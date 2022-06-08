Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

DVN stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,772 shares of company stock worth $7,327,688. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

