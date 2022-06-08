Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

