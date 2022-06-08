Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,114 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE:TM opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $155.05 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.81.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.