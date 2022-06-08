Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 187,017 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 960.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.